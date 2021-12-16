Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942,851 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Yale University raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.23. 239,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,853,731. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.90.

