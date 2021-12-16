Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 4,798 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,555 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,952,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,935 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $46,663,000. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,502,000 after purchasing an additional 697,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,873,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.48. 72,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,858. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $55.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.