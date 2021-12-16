Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 83,971 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $21,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,038. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

