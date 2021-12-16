Compass (NYSE:COMP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 141,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,338,965 shares.The stock last traded at $10.57 and had previously closed at $10.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COMP shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Compass in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $1,177,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $89,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Company Profile (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

