Compound Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $194.19 or 0.00397704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $111.46 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,207,618 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

