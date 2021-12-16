Conceal (CCX) Market Cap Hits $4.29 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $4.29 million and $108,924.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conceal has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,954.62 or 0.99548780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00047150 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.69 or 0.00279611 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.81 or 0.00402326 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010505 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00141421 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008720 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,181,836 coins and its circulating supply is 12,192,918 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

