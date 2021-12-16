Conflux Network (CFX) Market Cap Achieves $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,222.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.12 or 0.08378155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.75 or 0.00314686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.98 or 0.00924842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00074515 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.02 or 0.00400283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.74 or 0.00258671 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

