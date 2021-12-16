Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00. The stock traded as high as C$2,283.86 and last traded at C$2,275.22, with a volume of 4284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2,252.57.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSU. Raymond James raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,400.00 target price (up previously from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2,350.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2,164.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2,039.61. The company has a market cap of C$48.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.46.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 67.2300023 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

