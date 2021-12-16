Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.21

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.21 and last traded at $76.17, with a volume of 106531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,598,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,651,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 39.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,450,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,437 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7,122.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,511,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 813,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 57.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,502,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,000 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

