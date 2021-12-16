Contrasting Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) & Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coinbase Global and Mitesco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $1.28 billion 41.64 $322.32 million N/A N/A Mitesco N/A N/A -$2.86 million ($0.04) -4.00

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Coinbase Global and Mitesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 5 15 0 2.67 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus price target of $372.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.50%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Mitesco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.3% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mitesco shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Mitesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 49.96% 89.37% 23.54% Mitesco N/A -2,552.31% -175.86%

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Mitesco on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

