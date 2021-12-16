Contrasting Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) and Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) and Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurn Water Solutions has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gates Industrial and Zurn Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gates Industrial 7.49% 11.32% 5.01% Zurn Water Solutions 10.48% 15.67% 6.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gates Industrial and Zurn Water Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gates Industrial $2.79 billion 1.63 $79.40 million $0.87 18.09 Zurn Water Solutions $2.07 billion 2.08 $48.50 million $1.80 19.69

Gates Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Zurn Water Solutions. Gates Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zurn Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Gates Industrial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gates Industrial and Zurn Water Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gates Industrial 0 3 5 0 2.63 Zurn Water Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

Gates Industrial presently has a consensus target price of $21.88, indicating a potential upside of 38.98%. Zurn Water Solutions has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.66%. Given Gates Industrial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gates Industrial is more favorable than Zurn Water Solutions.

Summary

Zurn Water Solutions beats Gates Industrial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems. The Process & Motion Control portfolio includes motion control products, shaft management products, aerospace components and related value-added services. Its Process & Motion Control brands include Rexnord, Rex, Euroflex, Falk, FlatTop, Link-Belt, Thomas and Tollok. The Water Management platform designs, procures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. The Water Management product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing and site works products. Its products are marketed and sold under various brand names, including Zurn, Wilkins and VAG.The company was founded by Christopher W. Levalley, F. W. Sivyer and W. A. Draves in 1891 and is headquartered in Milwaukee

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.