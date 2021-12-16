Convex Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.96 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.40 or 0.00063105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $20.96 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00055475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.40 or 0.08352165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00078678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,178.40 or 1.00013322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00053124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 77,642,106 coins and its circulating supply is 40,703,526 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.