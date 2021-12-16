Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Up to $19.30

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.30, but opened at $20.98. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 102,906 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 853,576 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 329.0% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 728,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 558,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 246.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 469,589 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 41.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,061,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 311,494 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

