Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,801 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cosan by 46.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cosan stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. Cosan S.A. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Cosan Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

