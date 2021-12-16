Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Trading Down 8.9%

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) shares were down 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.21. Approximately 32,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 526,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BASE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,244,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

