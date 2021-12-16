Covalent Market Capitalization Tops $29.57 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. Covalent has a total market cap of $29.57 million and $2.68 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.03 or 0.08266112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00078567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,934.85 or 1.00159633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00051640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars.

