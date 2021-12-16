CPUchain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.00 (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One CPUchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CPUchain has traded down 20% against the US dollar. CPUchain has a market cap of $36,139.21 and $9.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00054310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.41 or 0.08239123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00079729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,693.77 or 0.99978006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002712 BTC.

CPUchain Profile

CPUchain was first traded on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 58,250,150 coins. The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain . The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain

CPUchain Coin Trading

