Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on CS shares. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

CS opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

