Creditcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00004985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $3.83 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,503.23 or 0.99850134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00045561 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00032615 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $466.01 or 0.00979543 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

