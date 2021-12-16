Credits (CS) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.60 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $208,437.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

