Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.29

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.29 and last traded at C$6.00, with a volume of 5001694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPG. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.35.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$848.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.3200002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

