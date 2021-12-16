Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 17,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 81,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

CWEGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

