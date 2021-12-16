Critical Review: Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) vs. iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of iSun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and iSun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 4 6 0 2.60 iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $75.71, indicating a potential downside of 1.92%. iSun has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 386.73%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and iSun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $408.12 million 25.90 $47.39 million $0.58 133.11 iSun $21.05 million 3.56 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -21.87

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 17.34% 22.26% 12.60% iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70%

Risk & Volatility

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats iSun on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets. The company was founded in 1983 by Samir Palnitkar and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

