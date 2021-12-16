CROAT (CROAT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a market cap of $303,094.96 and $18.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 96.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 90,528,419 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

