CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 29.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $218,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $1,007,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,696 shares of company stock valued at $46,540,479. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.85. 50,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,468. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.67 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.62.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.04.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

