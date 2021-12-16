Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the November 15th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Crown Crafts stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.99. 33,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,982. The company has a market cap of $70.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWS. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crown Crafts by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 460,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 44,621 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown Crafts by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Crafts in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.