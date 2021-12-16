CryptEx (CRX) Achieves Market Cap of $893,137.88

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for about $10.51 or 0.00021938 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $893,137.88 and approximately $14.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,676.75 or 0.99541812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00045469 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00032891 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.44 or 0.00971762 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

