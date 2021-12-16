Crypto Sports (CSPN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $27.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $149,460.49 and $27.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 89.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

