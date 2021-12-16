CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.0042

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $846.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.12 or 0.00215100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.94 or 0.00571409 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00019246 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00071109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007946 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

