CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Lowered by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.98.

CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

