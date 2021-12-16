CUE Protocol (CUE) Reaches Market Cap of $119,632.43

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $15.71 or 0.00032651 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $119,632.43 and $42.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00055105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.61 or 0.08327296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00078357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.37 or 0.99831980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00052251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002666 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

