Curio Governance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,311.00 (CGT)

Curio Governance (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Curio Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Curio Governance has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Curio Governance has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $16,311.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00039910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00207051 BTC.

Curio Governance Profile

CGT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,007,876 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

