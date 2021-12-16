CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.37). CuriosityStream reported earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CuriosityStream by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CURI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,264. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $317.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.54.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

