Currys Plc (LON:CURY) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Currys Plc (LON:CURY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CURY stock traded up GBX 1.15 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 113.65 ($1.50). The stock had a trading volume of 5,503,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.65. Currys has a one year low of GBX 109.20 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 143 ($1.89).

In other news, insider Bruce Marsh sold 34,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £42,173.01 ($55,732.80). Also, insider Alex Baldock bought 81,776 shares of Currys stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £817.76 ($1,080.69).

CURY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Currys in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Currys from GBX 145 ($1.92) to GBX 150 ($1.98) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

