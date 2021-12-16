Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 103.20 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 103.80 ($1.37). Approximately 272,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 382,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.20 ($1.38).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £457.60 million and a PE ratio of 115.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 96.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 166.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Custodian REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.89%.

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than Â£10 million at acquisition.

