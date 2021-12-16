Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $221.10 Million

Brokerages expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to post $221.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $209.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $227.70 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $146.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $761.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $743.70 million to $774.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $639.35 million, with estimates ranging from $629.20 million to $647.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CUBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,563 shares of company stock worth $16,938,363 in the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,580,000 after purchasing an additional 51,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 242,377 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,053,000 after buying an additional 434,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

