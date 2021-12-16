Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.79

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.79 and last traded at $63.65, with a volume of 3537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.57. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,563 shares of company stock worth $16,938,363. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

