CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.32.

Shares of CVS opened at $100.55 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $100.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.49. The stock has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.