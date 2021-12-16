Cyclone Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $6.08 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and $188,017.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $266.37 or 0.00556984 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010490 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00160967 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 22,835 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

