Cyclone Protocol Price Hits $260.95 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $260.95 or 0.00536223 BTC on exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $5.96 million and $228,593.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010670 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.00174963 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 22,823 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

