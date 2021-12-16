D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

