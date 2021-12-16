Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the November 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 451.0 days.
Shares of Daiseki Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $46.39 on Thursday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
