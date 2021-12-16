Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the November 15th total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 451.0 days.

Shares of Daiseki Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $46.39 on Thursday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

