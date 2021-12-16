Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.65

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 146413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The company has a market cap of $890.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of -0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $460,200. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 9,039.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 258,788 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 26.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 58.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 315,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 116,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.