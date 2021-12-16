DAOstack (GEN) 1-Day Volume Tops $252,413.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $252,413.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,686.95 or 0.99397366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00045882 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00032560 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.69 or 0.00968587 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

