Dash (DASH) Price Reaches $131.50 on Top Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Dash has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $190.61 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $131.50 or 0.00275119 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010338 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008497 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003069 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015605 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000202 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,481,907 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.