Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Reaches $0.72 on Major Exchanges

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $720,991.58 and $4,979.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001515 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00054465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.83 or 0.08232456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00078533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,705.61 or 0.99860502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00051216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 996,164 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

