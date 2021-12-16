Datamine Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $434,278.80 and $5,625.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.78 or 0.00390976 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010541 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000933 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.34 or 0.01344590 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Datamine Profile

DAM is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,380,802 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

