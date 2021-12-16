DAV Coin (DAV) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 43.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $749,820.17 and $1.59 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 67.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,808.49 or 0.99920457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00316834 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00030468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00046353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001878 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.