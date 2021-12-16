Decentral Games Reaches Market Capitalization of $84.38 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. Decentral Games has a market cap of $84.38 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.02 or 0.08319227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00078200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,806.45 or 0.99977605 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00051588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 255,215,898 coins and its circulating supply is 250,409,872 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

