DECOIN Trading Down 31.6% This Week (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $8.55 million and $205.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DECOIN Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,699,264 coins and its circulating supply is 56,038,663 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

